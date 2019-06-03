Mystic Invest Announces Investment from Certares

Mystic Invest Holding announced that it has closed on an investment from Certares Holdings, an investment platform managed by Certares Management LLC, a global travel, tourism and hospitality investment firm.

Certares joins the Ferreira family as shareholders of Mystic, a Portuguese-holding company.

Certares is committed to supporting Mystic’s long-term growth initiatives and innovation in the river and expedition cruising segments, according to a statement.

The Ferreira family maintains majority share and operational control of Mystic.

Simultaneous with the transaction, DouroAzul, Nicko Cruises, Mystic Cruises and Mystic Cruises USA were contributed to the Company, with the Ferreira family and Certares as shareholders.

The Ferreira family has retained full ownership of its existing non-cruise businesses.

Mário Ferreira, shareholder and CEO of Mystic, said: “Our partnership with Certares comes at a wonderful period of opportunity and growth for Mystic. We look forward to continuing our growth in the river cruising market and expanding our capabilities with the launch of our expedition fleet. We are proud of the company we have built and welcome Certares as shareholders in our family business. By partnering with Certares, we will be able to leverage its expertise in the global travel industry to continue to innovate and provide the very best experience for our guests.”

Colin Farmer, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Management Committee of Certares Management, said: “We are extremely excited to be partnering with the Ferreira family as shareholders of Mystic. Mário, Paula and the Mystic team have built a wonderful business, with durable and growing leadership positions on the Douro River, in the German market with Nicko Cruises, and as an emerging expedition cruise operator globally. We look forward to supporting the Company as it enters the expedition cruising space, which is an exciting next chapter in the Company’s development. We are partnering with an exceptional team in a growing and innovative business.”