Windstar Announces 2020 Europe Cruises

Windstar’s 312-passenger Star Legend will debut in Europe in July of 2020 and sail in the region through November after a renovation as part of the line’s comprehensive $250 Million Star Plus Initiative, featuring the addition of 50 new suites, two restaurants and more.

The Seattle-based company revealed 2020 Europe deployment, including the Baltic, Norwegian, North, Tyrrhenian, and Mediterranean Seas, along with new and returning ports in Greece, Turkey (plus overnights in Istanbul), Israel, and Egypt – along with new ports of call in Cyprus, France, and Iceland.

Windstar’s Director of Itinerary Planning Jess Peterson is most excited for the Sail Amsterdam Celebration in 2020, according to a press release.

“Windstar’s Wind Surf, the largest sailing cruise ship in the world, will be anchored in the company of legendary sailing ships over three days at Sail Amsterdam, a global event that only occurs every five years,” Peterson explained. "The ship will be in Amsterdam proper, which allows guests to view the event from on land and on oard and will be the ultimate viewing location for the parade of dozens of unique sailing vessels, with fireworks displays overhead.”

Also new for 2020 are two 60-plus day European voyages, allowing guests to string together various itineraries. The Star Collector: Comprehensive Europe Flagship Sailing aboard Wind Surf will include the Sail Amsterdam. The voyage begins in Sweden and ends in Italy, visiting 48 total ports in 20 countries over 62 days in Northern Europe and the western and central Mediterranean.

Star Collector: Grand European Tour will sail from Iceland to Greece over 66 days aboard the Star Legend, visiting 53 ports in Iceland, Faroe Islands, Scotland, Norway, Northern Ireland, Wales, England, France, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Italy, Malta, Greece, and Turkey.

Other new itinerary highlights for Windstar’s Europe 2020 Season include a Rome and Grand Prix of Monaco sailing onboard Wind Surf.

There is Quintessential Croatia on October 16 which will be a James Beard Foundation Culinary Cruise Collection sailing, with eight days aboard Wind Surf from Venice to Venice. Chef and beverage expert to be announced soon.