SunStone Inks Deal for Another Expedition Newbuild

SunStone Ships has confirmed the agreement for another Infinity-class expedition newbuild, marking the seventh new ship for the Niels-Erik Lund-led company.

The ship is officially ordered, the company said, and has a long-term charter partner in place.

The vessel will be delivered in September 2021.

Sister ships underway include the Greg Mortimer, scheduled to be delivered August 2019, the Ocean Victory in October 2020, the Ocean Explorer in January 2021, the Ocean Odyssey in March 2022, the Ocean Discoverer in September 2022 and the Ocean Albatros in October 2022.