CKI Solutions Expands Into Mattress Removal and Recycling

CKI Solutions has joined forces with a well established mattress recycler under the brand name GreenSource Mattress Removal and Recycling, according to a press release.

Contracts have ranged from MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Boyd Gaming Hotel & Casinos, Wynn Resorts, as well as multiple ships for both Holland America and American Cruise Lines.

:When it’s time to dispose of old mattresses and box springs, the landfill is no longer the answer," the company said, in a statement. "The amount of space a mattress takes up in the landfill is a significant problem. So much so, that many landfills will not even accept mattresses or box springs. Each year there are anywhere between 10-40 million mattresses and box springs disposed of improperly. A typical mattress is a 23 cubic foot assembly of steel, wood, cotton and polyurethane foam. With such a wide range of materials, mattresses are typically difficult to recycle."

CKI said that over 90 percent of a mattress and box spring can be recycled. One recycled mattress can save 65 lbs of toxic material from entering landfills. The recycling of 10,000 mattresses equates to approximately 125 tons of steel, 20 tons of wood and 15 tons of foam. Recycling this material saves 239 tons of CO2, which is the equivalent to planting 373 trees.

GreenSource Mattress Removal and Recycling’service picks up the old mattresses and box springs at the customer’s location, and delivers them to a certified recycling plant in one of the 48 states.