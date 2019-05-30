Crystal Names Lourdes Pineda as Chief Financial Officer

Crystal announced today that Lourdes Pineda will join the company on July 2 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) based in the company’s Miami office.

Reporting directly to Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber, Pineda is responsible for developing and executing the company’s financial strategy and planning as well as overseeing accounting, treasury, audit, tax and information technology.

A seasoned executive, Pineda brings to the role a wealth of industry-specific experience, having held various positions within Carnival Corporation over 14 years including six years as CFO at Seabourn. Most recently, Pineda served as regional CFO and senior vice president for FirstService Residential, a leading residential property management company in North America.

“Lourdes will be an asset to the Crystal team, with her deep knowledge of the cruise industry and her experience navigating expansion for a cruise line,” Wolber said. “It is also her spirit of collaboration and penchant for excellence that make her a great fit, as we always emphasize that it is the people who make Crystal the best in the world.”

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Crystal family,” Pineda said. “I look forward to working with the entire team as we continue to grow and build on our success.”

A graduate of Florida International University, Pineda is a Florida Certified Public Accountant who started her career at Coopers & Lybrand LLP.