The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Confirms Construction of Second Ship

Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, issued the following statement today regarding construction of the second yacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is delighted to announce the construction of its second yacht at the Hijos De J. Barreras Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, with the keel laying expected to take place this year," Prothero said. "This custom-built yacht will be a true sister ship and follow the same design and styling as the first yacht. The first yacht of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is currently under construction at H.J. Barreras Shipyard and is set to be delivered later this year, with its inaugural voyage slated for February 2020. We are incredibly excited to grow The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and look forward to continuing our partnership with H.J. Barreras Shipyard and the Galicia region.”