Rivertrace Publishes Paper on Scrubber Technology and Washwater Monitoring

Rivertrace Limited has published a technical white paper that focuses on scrubber technology options and washwater monitoring.

Entitled To Scrub or not to scrub?, the white paper provides the industry with a guide to all options for compliance, with particular focus on scrubbers and IMO washwater monitoring guidelines. The paper also explores the impact of sulphur emissions from ships, the chemistry of scrubbing sulphur from exhaust gases and the benefits associated with scrubber use.

As the global shipping industry prepares for the arrival of the global sulphur cap in January 2020, the choice between compliance options to meet fuel sulphur content restrictions imposed by the Global Sulphur Cap are fast becoming a reality for ship owners, Rivertrace said, in a prepared statement.

Mike Coomber, Managing Director of Rivertrace said: “We have seen recent bans on scrubber operation in some ports because of the washwater discharge issue. However, there is acceptance that the continued use of scrubbers by ships may depend on being able to prove that washwater quality is constantly monitored and shown to meet appropriate standards.

“The fact that scrubber washwater remains to be the only discharge of its type not subject to the same standards as discharges from other shipboard systems means that it will almost inevitably lead the requirement of mandatory monitoring Therefore, ship owners must be well-informed of washwater monitoring equipment options and those used by scrubber manufacturers in order to ensure compliance with future standards.”

The full paper is available to view here.

