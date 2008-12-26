Advertisement

Windstar's Wind Surf Assists in Rescue Efforts of a French Catamaran

Windstar Cruises, which operates a three-ship fleet of luxury yachts that explore hidden harbors and secluded coves of the world’s most treasured destinations, assisted in the rescue of the French catamaran Sofrane off the North Coast of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean Sea on the evening of Dec. 23, 2008.

Windstar’s Wind Surf was contacted by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Fort de France, Martinique, to assist Sofrane which was in distress experiencing engine problems with one person on board in 16-foot seas and winds gusting to 40 knots. Wind Surf made a lee for the catamaran using the ship as windbreak to produce a calm area to shelter the vessel for just over 2 hours before French rescue boat SNS 268 could take Sofrane in tow at 9:25 p.m. local time. Wind Surf was released at 9:29 p.m. and proceeded on passage to its regularly scheduled port of call of St. Martin.

