Virgin Voyages Encourages South Dakotans to Book

Virgin Voyages announced it has taken bookings from guests from all over the United States for its inaugural season with the exception of South Dakota.

The average full-time employee in South Dakota uses only 26 percent of their vacation days to travel. In fact, about 73 percent of South Dakotans have left over days each year, Virgin said, in a statement.

That had led Sir Richard Branson to write a letter to South Dakotans urging them to book a voyage. The letter is running in today's New York Times.

The brand has put out a call for guests, encouraging them to book with clever billboards around the state.

To give them even more of a nudge, Virgin Voyages is offering the first lucky South Dakotan who books a cruise a prize package that includes:

• $605 in onboard credit to use onboard the Scarlet Lady

• 2 first class air tickets

• One-night hotel stay in Miami

• Limo transfer to the ship in Miami