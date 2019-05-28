Luxury Cruise Market Infographic

The luxury cruise market is set to grow from 51 ships this year to over 85 by 2027, according the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The data is summarized in a new infographic. Download the Luxury Cruise Market Capacity infographic here.

Existing players, new market entrants, ship stretches and big cruise operators getting in on the luxury market, all point to a strong demand environment.

By 2027, there will be 13 brands operating dedicated luxury vessels.

Since February 2018 the luxury market has seen the ordering of 19 new vessels for introduction through 2027.

