China Communications Construction Company Pledges Cruise and CCS14 Support

China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) has put its support behind the 14th China Cruise Shipping Conference & International Cruise Expo (CCS14) 2019, set to take place this November in Guangzhou, China.

The news follows a meeting between Wu Qiang, Co-Chairman of the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) and Song Hailiang, President of CCCC. The two sites sat down to exchange views on the cruise industry in China, developing the supply chain, port development and what the industry needs to succeed.

Hailang said that the cruise market had broad prospects when it came to economic impact with huge market opportunities around it. He added that the CCCC was taking the cruise industry seriously and saw it as part of the company’s future expansion. Hailang also pledged his support for CCS14, the country’s main cruise conference and trade show.

Qiang pointed out that the cruise industry in China has entered a golden era, with a number of excellent homeports, transit ports and strong local resources that can support a expanding market.

“The adjustment period of these years is beneficial to the development of the whole chain of China's cruise economy and the sustainable and healthy development of cruise tourism,” he said.

Qiang said he hoped the two sides, CCCC and CCYIA, would jointly explore the development model of China's cruise industry, focus on the strategic layout of the entire supply chain and deepen their level of cooperation.