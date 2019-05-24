AIDA Inaugurates First Children’s School in Philippines

AIDA Cruises has inaugurated its first school for children in Cebu, Philippines, built with donations from the AIDA Cruise & Help initiative. Felix Eichhorn, President AIDA Cruises, symbolically cut the ribbon in front of the building and opened the newly built classrooms for around 40 children.

"As a cruise company, we want to share our success and help to improve living conditions in poor countries. Our goal is to enable as many children and young people as possible to attend school and thus improve their prospects for the future," commented Eichhorn.

He said that AIDA Cruise & Help will be the umbrella for all future charitable projects of the cruise company. The projects will focus particularly on the sustainable improvement of future prospects for children and young people in threshold and developing countries as well as on social and cultural projects both regionally and internationally.

“We have a strong connection with many of these regions, on the one hand because they are home to many AIDA crewmembers, on the other hand because our ships travel to these regions,” Eichorn said. “That is why AIDA Cruises has chosen Cebu-City, in the northeast of the island Cebu, as the location for its first school. Partner in this charity project is the Reiner Meutsch Foundation FLY & HELP.”

Within the scope of various charity events aboard the AIDA fleet and ashore, the cruise line was able to collect over 200,000 euros within just a few month. Regular campaigns in favor of AIDA Cruise & Help aboard and ashore will follow. 100 percent of the donations will go to charitable organizations.