MSC Academy Surpasses 10,000 Graduates

MSC Cruises USA today announced that MSC Academy, the cruise line’s education platform, surpassed 10,000 graduates, according to a news release.

the academy has been designed to help trade partners learn about MSC Cruises – and more importantly how to sell MSC Cruises to their clients.

MSC Academy consists of multiple courses, quizzes and checkpoints detailing MSC Cruises’ history, fleet and onboard experiences, as well as providing continuous updates on the MSC Cruises product.

“We are so pleased that MSC Academy has been so successful in providing advisors not only a key tool for education on our brand, product and growth, but also an opportunity to learn how to effectively sell MSC Cruises to their clients,” said Ken Muskat, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, MSC Cruises USA. “As we continue rapid growth both globally and in North America, our partners have a unique opportunity to grow their business with us and increase their earning potential.”

To celebrate the significant milestone, MSC Cruises is rewarding graduating travel advisors, giving away five sailings onboard the November 21, 2019 three-night sailing of MSC Meraviglia, arriving to North America in October 2019. The giveaway is eligible to all MSC Academy graduates in the U.S. and Canada who completed the program from March 28, 2017 to May 31, 2019, meaning there is still time to qualify for the giveaway. Winners will be selected and announced on June 7, 2019.