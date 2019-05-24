CMV Launches Sea of Cortez Cruise Sailing Specials

Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) is launching special holiday sailings with two festive Treasures of the Sea of Cortez cruises aboard the Astoria from Puerto Peñasco – Rocky Point.

Among the offerings is a complimentary cabin category upgrade on holidays sailings departing December 18th or December 29th when booked by June 21st, 2019.

The offer features savings of up to $900 per person double occupancy when booking the De Luxe Double Ocean View category, and only paying for the Premium Twin Ocean View cabin category.

The sailing is a 12-day soft expedition cruise program that is part of CMV’s new “Voyages of Exploration” collection.

Holiday travelers on CMV’s Treasures of the Sea of Cortez will sail round-trip from Puerto Peñasco to distinctive ports of call in Sonora, Sinaloa, and Baja California Sur including: Puerto Topolobampo, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Santa Rosalia, and Guaymas. The itinerary also offers Arizonians the unique opportunity to embark on a cruise from their closest sailing port, located just a few hours drive from Phoenix and Tucson.

The sailings are somewhat all-inclusive with tips, and house beer and wine included with lunch and dinner.