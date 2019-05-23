Biokraft to Supply Hurtigruten with Biogas

Hurtigruten announced a multi-year deal with Norway-based Biokraft to supply climate-neutral liquified biogas (LBG) – and power ships with fuel made from dead fish and other organic waste, according to a press release.

In what is the largest ever global contract for supply of liquefied biogas (LBG) to a shipping operator, Hurtigruten and Biokraft have entered into a 7.5-year deal. The partnership includes near-daily delivery of biogas produced from organic waste to Hurtigruten ships, the first cruise ships in the world to be powered by fossil-free LBG.

"This is a large and significant move for Hurtigruten, for Biokraft, for green solutions in the global shipping industry, and most importantly, for the environment," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten will replace conventional engines with gas-powered engines and large battery packs on at least six of its ships by 2021, the company said.

The hybrid ships will run on a combination of clean electric power, natural gas (LNG) and biogas (LBG).

"We are proud to partner with Hurtigruten and see this as a major step towards green and sustainable shipping. It is very encouraging to see that Hurtigruten once again proves their stance as the world’s greenest cruise line, setting an example by effectively being the company that is introducing biogas as fuel in the shipping industry," said Biokraft CEO Håvard Wollan.

"What other see as a problem, we see as a resource and a solution. While other operators are running on cheap, polluting heavy fuel oil, our ships will literally be powered by nature. Biogas is the greenest fuel in shipping, a no-brainer for us, and a huge advantage for the environment. We would love other cruise companies to follow," said Skjeldam.