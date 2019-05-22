Oceanwide Launches Special Discount in Celebration of New Hondius

After more than two years in construction, Oceanwide's Hondius is scheduled to sail from Split, Croatia, on its maiden voyage for Vlissingen, Netherlands, where the Oceanwide Expeditions headquarters is located.

The world’s first-registered Polar Class 6 vessel has completed its extensive series of sea trials, achieved speeds, and all systems are exceeding expectations, according to a press release from the company.

After reaching Vlissingen, the Hondius will set out on its first expedition cruise on June 3, continuing with some of the most popular Arctic voyages for the remainder of the summer.

To celebrate the launch of Hondius, the company is offering a 25 percent discount on new reservations in twin porthole cabins on select sailings.

Sailings include the ship's first departure, June 3, sailing to Spitsbergen, as well as two cruises in July exploring Spitsbergen and another August departure. Details are available on the Oceanwide website.