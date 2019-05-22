Queen Elizabeth Kicks Off Inaugural Season in Alaska

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth kicked off the company’s return to Alaska today in their West Coast homeport of Vancouver, Canada.

The Queen Elizabeth will sail four ten-night roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver in 2019, and ten voyages in 2020, calling at Juneau, Ketchikan, Victoria, Skagway, and more.

The 2020 program will run from June-September, offering a variety of nine to 12 nights as well as a getaway cruise to San Francisco for an overnight stay on the 4th of July. The Alaska voyages will feature longer time in ports such as Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Skagway, and others, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Alaska season today in Vancouver,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “Our guests now have the opportunity to sail into this spectacular region with the luxury and style of being on a Cunard ship. With Glacier Bay added to our 2020 Alaska itineraries, our guests will have an even more dramatic front-row seat to witness the immense beauty of the region.”