Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Queen Elizabeth Kicks Off Inaugural Season in Alaska

Queen Elizabeth’s maiden visit to Vancouver, BC. (Photo by William Jans for Cunard

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth kicked off the company’s return to Alaska today in their West Coast homeport of Vancouver, Canada.

The Queen Elizabeth will sail four ten-night roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver in 2019, and ten voyages in 2020, calling at Juneau, Ketchikan, Victoria, Skagway, and more.

The 2020 program will run from June-September, offering a variety of nine to 12 nights as well as a getaway cruise to San Francisco for an overnight stay on the 4th of July. The Alaska voyages will feature longer time in ports such as Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Skagway, and others, according to a press release.

Representatives from Cunard and Vancouver onboard Queen Elizabeth exchange gifts at celebration of ship’s maiden call. Shown from left to right: Simon Palethorpe, President Cunard; Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge; Ty Speer, President and CEO Tourism Vancouver; Josh Leibowitz, Senior Vice President, Cunard North America; and Victor Peng, Chief Financial Officer, Port of Vancouver. (Photo by William Jans for Cunard)

“We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Alaska season today in Vancouver,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “Our guests now have the opportunity to sail into this spectacular region with the luxury and style of being on a Cunard ship. With Glacier Bay added to our 2020 Alaska itineraries, our guests will have an even more dramatic front-row seat to witness the immense beauty of the region.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 261,578 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report