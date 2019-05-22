CroisiEurope Announces Itineraries for La Belle des Oceans

CroisiEurope has announced itineraries for its new ship, La Belle des Océans, the company's second ocean-going ship along with the La Belle de l'Adriatique.

Starting in October, the La Belle des Océans, the former Silver Discoverer, will sail her first itineraries between Singapore and Phuket over 11 days. From October 17 to December 28, the ship will be calling at Port Klang/Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Penang (Malaysia), Langkawi (Malaysia), Ko Muk (Thailand), Ko Lanta (Thailand), Phang Nga Bay (Thailand) ).

Repositioning to the Mediterranean, from January 2020, La Belle des Océans will sail two 11-day cruises from India and Abu Dhabi before transiting the Suez Canal, launching a variety of itineraries from Cyprus, Athens, Naples, Nice, Ajaccio and Lisbon.

Then follows a May trans-Atlantic crossing from Lisbon to Quebec, starting a summer season of 11-day cruises until October, visiting Montreal, the Thousand Islands, Toronto and Niagara-on-the-Lake, with a spectacular end at Niagara Falls.