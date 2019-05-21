Carnival Cruise Line Teams Up with Harlem Globetrotters

Carnival Cruise Line announced an exclusive partnership with the Harlem Globetrotters, serving as the group’s official cruise line sponsor worldwide.

The Harlem Globetrotters’ always entertaining exhibition games will be enhanced by Carnival’s signature brand of fun through in-game integrations, giveaways and joint marketing efforts such as a designated Choose Fun Zone seating area with branded signage, playful décor, special player interactions and more, the companies announced.

This partnership will also provide Carnival with traditional marketing assets to support their charitable partners’ initiatives.

To celebrate the partnership, Carnival is launching an exclusive “Trot the Globe” sales event from May 21 – 23 which can be accessed at Carnival.com

A video shot on board Carnival Horizon featuring Harlem Globetrotters stars Hammer Harrison and Dragon Taylor showcases the dynamic duo’s impressive skills as they make shots from high above Carnival’s SkyRide aerial attraction and Lido Deck. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Ke36j-QUMto.

“For more than nine decades, we’ve used basketball as a means to bring laughter, joy and fun to our fans worldwide,” said Howard Smith, Harlem Globetrotters president. “When we heard about the opportunity to partner with cruise industry leader Carnival, we couldn’t wait to use our combined love of entertaining audiences to make our games more fun and memorable than ever.”

“The Harlem Globetrotters are synonymous with fun, helping families create wonderful memories – and our brands align so well together,” said Scott Becher, vice president, head of partnerships for Carnival Cruise Line. “We look forward to seeing how everyone will ‘Choose Fun’ Globetrotters-style.”