Regent to Roll Out Plant-Based Cuisine Including Impossible Burger

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced the debut of plant-based cuisine on menus across its fleet.

Beginning October 1, 2019, more than 200 plant-based selections will be offered at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with the company citing demand.

“For luxury travelers who are increasingly adding more plant-based cuisine to their meals, we’re offering even more imaginative selections of bold, flavorful appetizers, entrees and desserts, with craveable tastes and mouth-watering presentations,” said Jason Montague, Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and chief executive officer. “Our expanded plant-based cuisine sets the highest benchmark in luxury cruising.”

Of note, lunch offerings will include the trending Impossible Burger.

New dishes like Wild Mushroom Tart with Brittle Pie Crust, Mushroom Duxelles and Red Pepper Coulis; Falafel Fritters with Harissa Mayo, Cucumber, Mint, and Capers; Spiced Potato & Green Pea Samosas with Tamarind Chutney; and Summer Berry Pudding Chantilly showcase a range of cuisines including Italian, Greek, Middle Eastern, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Mexican, Italian, Malaysian, and more. Other menu highlights include nourishing Power Bowls and Poke Bowls, hearty pastas and noodles, light and refreshing salads and soups and items like an Impossible Cheeseburger, and a Peach and Blueberry Cobbler with Cornmeal-Almond Topping.

Regent’s 200 plant-based selections will be fully integrated into the daily menus on Regent ships, instead of being offered on a separate menu, the company said.

The new offerings were developed by Regent’s culinary leadership team under the direction of Bernhard Klotz, Regent’s vice president of Food and Beverage, in concert with chef, culinary instructor, and author Christophe Berg.

“Plant-based cuisine appeals to a broad audience of luxury travelers,” Klotz explained. “This is an emerging, modern specialty cuisine that allows our guests to enjoy more flavorful foods that are in harmony with their current tastes and pushes the boundaries on Regent’s acclaimed culinary creativity and imagination.”

Among the offerings at dinner are Caramelized Apple Tart with Fresh Feta-Cashew Cheese, Balsamic Caramel; Wild Mushroom Tart with Brittle Pie Crust, Mushroom Duxelles, Red Pepper Coulis; and Baked Porcini & Spinach Cannelloni, with Toasted Hazelnuts, Tomato Sauce, Béchamel.