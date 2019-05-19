Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Encore Gets Her Hull Art

Norwegian Encore Hull Art

The new Norwegian Encore now has her trademark hull art. Eduardo Arranz-Bravo, the Spanish artist, created the hull artwork for the fourth and final ship of its Breakaway-Plus class, Norwegian Encore, debuting in Miami in November 2019.

Norwegian Encore Hull Art

A representation of his modern and abstract style, the ship’s hull will feature a "labyrinth of color" inspired by Arranz-Bravo’s life by the sea in Barcelona and pay tribute to the vibrant guest experience for which the Norwegian brand is recognized, the company said.

After her debut in Miami, the Encore will move to Seattle in 2021, sailing seven-day cruises to Alaska.

 

 

 

