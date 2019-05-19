Greater Victoria Harbour Authority Welcomes Eighth Millionth Passenger

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has announced that it welcomed the eighth millionth passenger (pictured above) to the Victoria Cruise Ship Terminal at Ogden Point, who arrived on the Norwegian Joy, accompanied by their spouse.

Welcomed by Lekwungen Dancers at Pier A South, the arrival of the eight millionth passenger was celebrated during a short ceremony before the couple went on a tour of the city. The couple were provided with the option of a Victoria Pedi-cab tour to downtown and Afternoon Tea at Fairmont Empress or a coach tour to The Butchart Gardens, provided by GVHA’s industry partners.

In addition, GVHA presented the couple with a gift basket of Victoria and Vancouver Island region produced items.

“Each million-passenger milestone is a significant moment for any port of call, and we’re excited to welcome our eight millionth passenger this early in our 2019 season,” said Lindsay Gaunt, director, cruise development for the GVHA. “We’ve worked with our local partners to ensure that the passenger and their spouse are able to choose from a selection of experiences to enjoy the best of the city during their visit.”

As Canada’s busiest cruise port of call, the Victoria Cruise Ship Terminal at Ogden Point will welcome more than 260 calls and 700,000 passengers throughout the 2019 season.

It is anticipated that by 2021, the terminal will welcome its 10 millionth passenger.