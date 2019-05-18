Chantiers de l’Atlantique: Suppliers’ Day

Chantiers de l’Atlantique recently hosted a Suppliers’ Day in La Baule (Loire-Atlantique) in France, with more than 500 suppliers and subcontractors participating.

The event served to recognize the shipyard’s working partners, while also mobilizing their services for the new challenges and prospects of shipbuilding in St. Nazaire, the company said in a press statement.

With a record orderbook and increased workload, Chantiers de l’Atlantique stated that it encourages suppliers and subcontractors to focus on continuous improvement, innovation and digital transformation.

The French-Italian shipbuilder also used the event to present select companies with Partner of the Year awards.

The awarded companies included Eurevia (air conditioning equipment); Johnson Controls (air conditioning installation); SLCE (water treatment equipment); Arcelor Mittal (supplier of steel plates); Lumen (architectural lighting); Media6-Ateliers Normand (public space outfitting); Cimel (cable strands); Comi (scaffolding); and Ocea (aluminum superstructures).