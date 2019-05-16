Mystic Cruises to Implement Adonis For New Expedition Fleet

Adonis today announced that is has partnered with Mystic Cruises to implement the complete Adonis Maritime Suite to manage recruitment, crewing, payroll and crew self-service across their entire new fleet of expedition vessels.

Mystic will launch their first ocean ship, the World Explorer, this year and five more ships are set to follow, according to the cruise ship orderbook.

“We are honoured to partner with Mystic Cruises and look forward to providing their organization with comprehensive HR support, allowing them to focus on making their tours of Antarctica such memorable experiences, “ said Sigrid Kviteberg, Delivery Director at Adonis. “Our partnership with Mystic is the most recent in a series of new contracts with expedition cruise lines, further underscoring the value our Maritime HR Suite and confirming our leadership within this segment of the maritime industry.”

“Mystic Cruises is focused on creating memorable experiences for our guests aboard our cruises, be they in the Antarctica or the Norwegian Fjords.” explained Mario Ferreira, CEO of Mystic Cruises, “For that we need a highly skilled and motivated crew, and that is only possible if we can properly manage them, offering the best conditions and opportunities to develop a career in the cruise industry with our company. We looked at different softwares and we quickly realized that Adonis was the right partner for our operation."

David Sagrista, operations manager, Mystic, said: "To be able to be the best in a competitive industry such as the expedition cruises segment, you need to have the proper tools available in the market. For us Adonis Maritime HR Suite offers the perfect expertise and flexibility we need to ensure that we can do a great job at sea and in our corporate offices. Thanks to Adonis we can streamline our processes between our ships and offices, comply with maritime rules around the world, control our multinational crew payroll and effectively manage crew turnarounds and time cards, allowing us to be cost efficient and focused in this area which is extremely important to the company success."