Asuka II Scheduled for Large 45-Day Refit

Open-Air Bath

The Asuka II will get an exhaust gas cleaning system as well as major interior upgrades during a 45-day drydock next year in Singapore.

The 1990-built ship will enter the drydock in mid January where the work will include the installation of a scrubber, new outdoor baths, a complete renovation of all restaurants and lounges, LED displays and more, Asuka cruise announced in a prepared statement.

New so-called open-air baths (pictured above) will be installed on outside decks.

Private Dining

A private dining room for suite passengers will be expanded, with tables bordering large glass windows.

In addition, all rooms will be updated ship-wide, the company said, and ship-wide WiFi will also be installed.

