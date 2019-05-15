AD Associates Shortlisted at AHEAD Americas Awards

AD Associates have been shortlisted for an award at AHEAD Americas for their involvement on the Crystal Symphony.

This year, a new "transport" category has been added to the bill, which is said to recognize exceptional design and experience of mobile forms of hospitality such as cruise ships, sleeper trains and river boats.

London-based AD was responsible for revitalising three spaces onboard Crystal Symphony; an Asian fusion restaurant Silk, an entertainment venue named Starlite Club, and Waterside, the main dining room.

The month-long drydock took place in late 2017 and marked the most expansive makeover in Crystal Symphony’s history and reaffirms Crystal’s commitment to providing the most luxurious ocean experiences in the world.

Founder & CEO of AD Associates, Chris Finch, said :"The addition of this new transport category within a prestigious hotel design awards line-up is great news for the cruise industry. And it’s wonderful to be recognised as one of the agency’s that are bringing a forward-thinking approach to cruise design."