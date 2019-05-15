SunStone Sells Silver Discoverer; Two More Ships On Market

SunStone Ships announced it has sold the Silver Discoverer to CroisiEurope.

The ship will be redelivered from Silversea in late July in Singapore, and then delivered to CroisiEurope with a cruise program expected to start in early 2020. A sales price was not disclosed.

At the same time, SunStone also said the Gemini is for sale or charter with a delivery as early as October 2019 following her summer season in Europe where she is on charter to etstur, a Turkish tour operator.

In addition, SunStone said the Sea Spirit is also for sale. The 114-guest ship is currently on charter to Poseidon Expeditions, who has operated the vessel for several years to the Antarctic in the winter and in the Arctic in the summer. The former Renaissance vessel has gone through a complete upgrade of all interior spaces, according to a statement. In April 2019 new Rolls Royce Zero Speed Stabilizers were installed.

The ship is on a deck-engine-hotel-time charter through May 2022 to Poseidon. The vessel can be chartered or sold with delivery in May 2022. Alternatively the vessel can be sold now, with a bareboat charter back until May 2022.