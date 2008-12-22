Advertisement

M/Y Octopus Calls Port of Palm Beach

The renowned M/Y Octopus added the Port of Palm Beach to its highly prized, selective itinerary as it pulled into port this December. The world's eighth largest superyacht, measuring 414 feet, berthed up at the Port’s Slip No. 1 for six days as it received vessel maintenance. Owned by Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, Octopus is the second largest superyacht that is not owned by a head of state.

The Port of Palm Beach caters to many personal yachts and mega yachts throughout the year. The Port’s specialized service provides up-to-date replenishing necessities all while under the strictest of security protocol. The Port’s close proximity to the luxury of Palm Beach Island adds to its appeal. Yacht owners looking to bring their vessel into the Port of Palm Beach may contact Marketing Manager Lisa Schillig at 561-383-4127.

The Port of Palm Beach annually handles some 3.2 million tons of cargo and 257 thousand containers, ranking as the fourth busiest among Florida’s container ports and among the top 25 in the nation. The Port of Palm Beach District is an independent special taxing district, a subdivision of the state of Florida, which covers 971 square miles or about half of Palm Beach County.

