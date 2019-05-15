Dream Cruises Selects SES Networks Connectivity

Dream Cruises has selected SES Networks’ Signature Cruise Solution for connectivity aboard its three-ship fleet.

Crew and guests of the newly-launched the Explorer Dream will experience SES-powered guest connectivity onboard the 75,000-gross-ton, 2,000-passenger ship.

“Today’s cruise passengers demand excellent connectivity even when they are travelling on the high seas. As part of our efforts to provide our guests with the best possible services and amenities on board our ships, we partnered with SES Networks because of their high-speed capability to deliver a terrestrial broadband-like internet experience in some of the most challenging of conditions,” said Thatcher Brown, President at Dream Cruises.

"A Dream Cruise has the ability to deliver inspirational voyages at sea that create memories to last a lifetime. A key part of that adventure nowadays is the digital experience. Our Signature Cruise Solution ensures that passengers onboard Explorer Dream – along with World Dream and Genting Dream – will experience the new standard of enhanced guest connectivity,” said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Sales, Cruise Maritime Services at SES Networks. “Because SES Networks and Dream Cruises have shared values around delivering transformational and inspirational experiences at sea, we are incredibly proud to partner with them to enable this level of service.”

The SES Networks’ solution will also be introduced onboard Genting Dream in September this year, completing the fleet-wide implementation that follows the successful launch of SES Networks’ managed service onboard World Dream, Dream Cruises’ second cruise ship, which debuted in 2017, according to a press release.

The new Explorer Dream will have homeports in Shanghai and Tianjin, as well as Sydney and Auckland later in the year.

SES Networks’ Signature Cruise Solution combines the low latency of its O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation with a fully managed end-to-end service, backed up by its highly reliable geostationary (GEO) fleet to ensure network resilience.

The result is a seamless, high-performance broadband service delivered to everyone onboard the Dream Cruises fleet, the company said.