Expedition Guide Academy Filling Demand for Training

The Expedition Guide Academy provides specific training courses and certification for guides and for cruise operators looking for a training regime for their expedition staffs.

“We are an organization that delivers specific training and certification for expedition guides and companies. We deliver a variety of courses that are focused on expedition staff currently in the industry and those who are looking at joining the industry,” said Ben Jackson, co-founder and lead instructor, in the 2019 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Jackson, based in New Zealand, has been in the expedition business for the last two decades, working as a kayak guide, zodiac driver, lecturer and expedition leader with an estimated 120 expeditions on his resume.

The Expedition Guide Academy has courses that cover essentially skills and knowledge that expedition staff need to operate safely and professionally in the field.

For established staff, the company offers intermediate and advanced zodiac driver training, including driving in ice, high winds, surf, stern landings, driving in poor visibility and more.

Field Safety is another popular course, focusing on risk assessment and situational awareness.

For newcomers, the Guiding Essentials course covers fundamental skills such as radio use and navigation. “These skills allow a guide to enter the industry with a solid base,” said Jackson.

The content of the course dictates how many participants can take part. Theory courses are limited to 20 students. Practical components are limited to five or 10 students depending what’s been taught or assessed, Jackson said.

“We’re seeing a combination of individuals seeking to ‘upskill’ and operators requesting custom-built courses,” he continued.

Training courses are offered at the company’s main campus in Copenhagen, but other options include Hokitika, New Zealand and Adelaide, Australia.

