​Hurtigruten Introduces Electric Explorer Catamarans

Hurtigruten has partnered with the Norwegian startup Brim Explorer, introducing battery powered catamarans custom-built for Polar water exploration, the company announced.

Debuting in the spring of 2020, the 24-meter vessel will operate a variety of daily excursions from her homeport Longyearbyen on the Arctic island of Svalbard - operating under the Hurtigruten Svalbard brand.

"Brim and Hurtigruten found each other through our common passion for the oceans. Their vision to change the way people experience the Arctic is a perfect match to our bold sustainability ambitions. We firmly believe the future of travel is emission-free," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Featuring large battery packs, the hybrid catamaran will be one of the world’s most flexible electric ships. She can be charged at virtually any port and operate on batteries for 10 hours with a cruising speed of 10 knots.

"A green footprint is the future of the travel industry – in the Polar regions and elsewhere. With a great idea and dedicated partners like Hurtigruten, we have set out to build a ship unlike any the world has seen," added Brim Explorer co-founder and CEO Agnes Árnadóttir.

Brim Explorer’s first vessel - similar to her sister that will operate exclusively under the Hurtigruten Svalbard brand - is currently under construction in Norway.

Debuting in August 2019, the 140-guest boat will offer Hurtigruten guests travelling along the Norwegian coast unique excursions.

In addition to the scenery, guests will be able to enjoy premium food offerings from Hurtigruten’s acclaimed, locally sourced food concepts.

To fully capture wildlife both above and below the surface, the explorer catamarans will also feature hydrophones and underwater drones from another Norwegian startup already partnering with Hurtigruten – Blueye Robotics. Their drones will be introduced to several of Hurtigruten’s expedition cruise ships, as well as all Brim Explorer experiences.

Facts - MS Bard / MS Brim

What: Battery-hybrid powered catamarans, custom built for Polar water exploration.

Areas of operation: Svalbard (May – Oct), Lofoten (spring/summer/fall), Tromsø (winter).

Length: 24 m

Width: 11 m

Guests: 140

Outdoor seating: 80

Battery capacity: 800 kwh

Exploration time battery power: 10 hours of 10 knots

Facilities: Open kitchen and bar

Locally sourced food concept

Screens and high-tech equipment

Blueeye under water drone

Under water microphones

Flag: Norwegian

Crew: Norwegian