Westerdam Explores Eight Iconic Countries in Asia During 2019-2020 Season

Holland America Line has announced the Westerdam's 2019-2020 cruise season in Asia from September 2019 through April 2020 as the ship sails to Cambodia, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam on cruises ranging from 13 to 16 nights.

Cruises leave from Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; Hong Kong and Shanghai, China; and Singapore.

Nine different itineraries showcase the magic of each country, Holland America Line said, in a statement.

“For many of our guests, a cruise to Asia is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so we build our itineraries to include multiple countries or in-depth explorations of an area and create meaningful and deep encounters on every voyage,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “Having such an extensive season allows us to visit those lesser-explored ports that offer an incredible glimpse into local cultures, along with the must-see larger cities such as Hong Kong and Singapore that are equally as memorable and fulfilling.”

Westerdam begins the season with a 13-day North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Yokohama (Tokyo). The ship then begins a series of voyages that explore the Far East, from Japan to Singapore.

The 13-day Japan and China cruises from Yokohama to Shanghai include three ports in Japan; three calls in China, including an overnight at Tianjin (Beijing); and one call in South Korea. Westerdam’s 14-day Taiwan and Japan cruise from Shanghai to Hong Kong starts with an overnight in Shanghai and includes five ports in Japan; Manila, the Philippines; and two ports in Taiwan, with an overnight in Keelung (Taipei).

Westerdam’s 14-day Far East Discovery cruises between Singapore and Hong Kong call at four ports in Vietnam, including an overnight in Da Nang; Sihanoukville, Cambodia; Ko Samui and overnight at Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand.

The 14-day East Asia cruise is roundtrip from Hong Kong and includes two calls in China, including an overnight in Shanghai; two calls each in Japan and Taiwan; and a call at Manila.

Celebrating the first cruise of 2020, Westerdam embarks on a 16-day Far East Discovery voyage Jan. 16 that follows the same itinerary but adds an overnight in Hong Kong.

The Westerdam’s 14-day Taiwan and Japan cruise between Hong Kong and Shanghai visits the Philippines, South Korea, two ports in Taiwan and four calls in Japan. Cruising roundtrip from Shanghai, the China, South Korea and Japan cruise features four calls in China, including overnight calls at Shanghai and Tianjin (Beijing), and two calls each in Japan and South Korea. The China Explorer from Hong Kong to Yokohama includes two ports in Japan and five ports in China, with overnights in Tianjin (Beijing) and Shanghai.