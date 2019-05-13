Silver Shadow Scheduled For Major Upgrade

Silversea's Silver Shadow is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment in November 2019, according to a company statement.

The renovation will include the creation of a new Atrium area on deck 5, and major enhancements to all guest suites, corridors, and many public spaces, including a remodelling of the ship's La Dame restaurant, Connoisseur's Corner, and the Casino.

"We are committed to maintaining the impeccable standards of the Silversea experience, and this major refurbishment of Silver Shadow represents a significant investment for the benefit of our guests," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's CEO. "Whether relaxing in the new Atrium or sipping a cognac in the expanded Connoisseur's Corner, our guests will notice not only a revitalized look but also greater choices and flexibility as a result of this project's enhancements."

Part of Project Invictus, the comprehensive refurbishment will be inspired by the design of Silver Muse, the company said.

The ship's suites and corridors will undergo a floor-to-ceiling renovation, inspired by the design and color palette of the Silver Muse. Vista and Veranda suites will benefit from a full renovation of all fixed and loose furniture, in addition to new lighting, carpets, and headboards. Bathrooms will also be upgraded with new sinks and Silestone material. Silver Shadow’s Medallion, Silver, Grand, and Royal suites will be upgraded with a new colour scheme and new materials, as per Silver Muse, while bathrooms will also undergo refurbishments. The ship’s Owner’s Suite will be entirely renovated too, with a full refurbishment of the bathroom.

The space currently occupied by the Lobby, Boutique and Casino will be redesigned as a new Atrium.

La Dame restaurant will be refurbished and enlarged to accommodate 40 diners to ensure every guest has the opportunity to experience its chic style, exceptional service and sophisticated cuisine, the company announced.

Other upgrades are also set for the casino, library and Connoisseur's Corner, which will be moved to Deck 8 and will include the addition of a new outdoor smoking area with comfortable seating

Also scheduled for comprehensive renovation are The Restaurant, La Terrazza, Panorama Lounge, The Bar, The Show Lounge, and Card/Conference Rooms, each of which will benefit from décor upgrades, from new furniture to new upholstery, carpets, and wall/window treatments. The pool area will boast new outdoor furniture, refurbished teak flooring, a new canvas awning with inserted lighting, and new outdoor heaters, while the jogging track will benefit from new teak resin.

The Silver Shadow’s first voyage following the transformation departs from Fort Lauderdale for San Juan on December 3, 2019.