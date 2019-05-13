Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Seabourn Unveils Premium Suites For New Expedition Ships

Wintergarden

Seabourn has unveiled the first look of the premium suites on its two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships set to launch in June 2021 and May 2022.

The company said that the Wintergarden, Signature, and Owners Suites are masterfully designed spaces that will provide beautiful and relaxing luxury accommodations on the Seabourn Venture and her soon-to-be-named sister ship.

“Each of these stylish suites offers a warm, welcoming environment and features thoughtful design touches that create subtle memories of the experience on their own,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “After a full day of activity, perhaps off the ship with our expedition team taking in nature’s splendor, guest suites will be the perfect place to rest or relax before the evening’s insightful recap or the next big adventure.”

The entire all-suite collection on the two ships is defined by comfortable, thoughtfully crafted bespoke furniture, enticing tactile materials and unique details that capture timeless luxury travel in a contemporary and engaging environment designed to elevate every aspect of the Seabourn Venture experience, the company said, in a press release.

Among the features, each suite will also have a built-in heated jacket wardrobe.

Pictured above is the two-story Grand Wintergarden suite, described as a brand new suite layout for Seabourn. This expansive apartment-style suite stretches over two decks and is located midship. 

Read more on Seabourn's new accommodations here.

AB InBev

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Vigor

