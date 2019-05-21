A Look at the Future Expedition Cruise Fleet

With over 40 new expedition ships on the orderbook, the booming expedition cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2019 and 2023, according to the 2019 Expedition Market Report produced by Cruise Industry News.

The fleet ranges in shape and size, from the 100-guest Magellan Explorer from Antarctica21, operating Antarctica fly-cruises, to Hurtigruten's 530-guest Roald Amundsen, with a worldwide deployment profile.

The Coming Expedition Fleet:

Adventurer

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Cruise Ship: Adventurer

Cost: $75,000,000

Tonnage: 5,500

Capacity: 120

Yard: VARD

Delivery: March

Year: 2019

Le Bougainville

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Bougainville

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 180

Yard: VARD

Delivery: April

Year: 2019

World Explorer

Cruise Line: Mystic

Cruise Ship: World Explorer

Cost: $85,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: April

Year: 2019

Hanseatic Nature

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: April

Year: 2019

Flora

Cruise Line: Celebrity

Cruise Ship: Flora

Cost: $75,000,000

Tonnage: 5,739

Capacity: 100

Yard: De Hoop

Delivery: May

Year: 2019

Roald Amundsen

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Cruise Ship: Roald Amundsen

Cost: $220,000,000

Tonnage: 20,000

Capacity: 530

Yard: Kleven

Delivery: Spring

Year: 2019

Hondius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide

Cruise Ship: Hondius

Cost: $85,000,000

Tonnage: 6,300

Capacity: 196

Yard: Brodosplit

Delivery: May

Year: 2019

Le Dumont-d’Urville

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Dumont-d’Urville

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 180

Yard: VARD

Delivery: June

Year: 2019

Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic

Cruise Ship: Eclipse

Cost: $185,000,000

Tonnage: 16,500

Capacity: 228

Yard: Uljanik Group

Delivery: August

Year: 2019

Greg Mortimer

Cruise Line: SunStone

Cruise Ship: Greg Mortimer

Cost: $65,000,000

Tonnage: 8,000

Capacity: 160

Yard: CMIH

Delivery: August

Year: 2019

Hanseatic Inspiration

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: October

Year: 2019

Magellan Explorer

Cruise Line: Antarctica21

Cruise Ship: Magellan Explorer

Cost: $50,000,000

Tonnage: 4,900

Capacity: 100

Yard: ASENAV

Delivery: Q4

Year: 2019

Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Endeavor

Cost: $195,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: Q1

Year: 2020

Fridtjof Nansen

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Cruise Ship: Fridtjof Nansen

Cost: $220,000,000

Tonnage: 20,000

Capacity: 530

Yard: Kleven

Delivery: March

Year: 2020

Silver Origin

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Origin

Cost: $75,000,000

Tonnage: 5,739

Capacity: 100

Yard: De Hoop

Delivery: March

Year: 2020

National Geographic Endurance

Cruise Line: Lindblad

Cruise Ship: National Geographic Endurance

Cost: $135,000,000

Tonnage: 12,000

Capacity: 126

Yard: Ulstein

Delivery: April

Year: 2020

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Mystic

Cruise Ship: World Navigator

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2020

Le Bellot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Bellot

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 180

Yard: VARD

Delivery: April

Year: 2020

Le Jacques Cartier

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Jacques Cartier

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 180

Yard: VARD

Delivery: July

Year: 2020

Eclipse II

Cruise Line: Scenic

Cruise Ship: Eclipse II

Cost: $185,000,000

Tonnage: 16,500

Capacity: 228

Yard: Uljanik Group

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2020

Ocean Victory

Cruise Line: SunStone

Cruise Ship: Ocean Victory

Cost: $65,000,000

Tonnage: 8,000

Capacity: 186

Yard: CMIH

Delivery: September

Year: 2020

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Quark

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $150,000,000

Tonnage: 13,000

Capacity: 200

Yard: Brodosplit

Delivery: TBA

Year: 2020

Geographer

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Cruise Ship: Geographer

Cost: $75,000,000

Tonnage: 5,500

Capacity: 120

Yard: VARD

Delivery: December

Year: 2020

Ocean Explorer

Cruise Line: SunStone

Cruise Ship: Ocean Explorer

Cost: $65,000,000

Tonnage: 8,000

Capacity: 140

Yard: CMIH

Delivery: February

Year: 2021

Hanseatic Spirit

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $220,000,000

Tonnage: 20,000

Capacity: 530

Yard: Kleven

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: VARD

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2021

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Mystic

Cruise Ship: World Navigator

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2021

Le Commandant Charcot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot

Cost: $324,000,000

Tonnage: 30,000

Capacity: 270

Yard: VARD

Delivery: May

Year: 2021

Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Cruise Ship: Venture

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 23,000

Capacity: 264

Yard: Mariotti

Delivery: June

Year: 2021

Innovation

Cruise Line: SeaDream

Cruise Ship: Innovation

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: 15,600

Capacity: 220

Yard: Damen

Delivery: September

Year: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: SunStone

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $65,000,000

Tonnage: 8,000

Capacity: 186

Yard: CMIH

Delivery: September

Year: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Lindblad

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $150,000,000

Tonnage: 12,000

Capacity: 126

Yard: Ulstein

Delivery: Q3

Year: 2021

Janssonius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide

Cruise Ship: Janssonius

Cost: $85,000,000

Tonnage: 6,300

Capacity: 196

Yard: Brodosplit

Delivery: October

Year: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $195,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: TBA

Year: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Mystic

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: Q1

Year: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: VARD

Delivery: Q2

Year: 2022

Ocean Odyssey

Cruise Line: SunStone

Cruise Ship: Ocean Odyssey

Cost: $65,000,000

Tonnage: 8,000

Capacity: 140

Yard: CMIH

Delivery: March

Year: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 23,000

Capacity: 264

Yard: Mariotti

Delivery: May

Year: 2022

Ocean Discoverer

Cruise Line: SunStone

Cruise Ship: Ocean Discoverer

Cost: $65,000,000

Tonnage: 8,000

Capacity: 186

Yard: CMIH

Delivery: September

Year: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Mystic

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: Q4

Year: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $195,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: TBA

Year: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Mystic

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: TBA

Year: 2023