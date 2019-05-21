A Look at the Future Expedition Cruise Fleet

With over 40 new expedition ships on the orderbook, the booming expedition cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2019 and 2023, according to the 2019 Expedition Market Report produced by Cruise Industry News.
The fleet ranges in shape and size, from the 100-guest Magellan Explorer from Antarctica21, operating Antarctica fly-cruises, to Hurtigruten's 530-guest Roald Amundsen, with a worldwide deployment profile.
The Coming Expedition Fleet:
Adventurer
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Cruise Ship: Adventurer
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,500
Capacity: 120
Yard: VARD
Delivery: March
Year: 2019
Le Bougainville
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bougainville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: April
Year: 2019
World Explorer
Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: World Explorer
Cost: $85,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: April
Year: 2019
Hanseatic Nature
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: April
Year: 2019
Flora
Cruise Line: Celebrity
Cruise Ship: Flora
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,739
Capacity: 100
Yard: De Hoop
Delivery: May
Year: 2019
Roald Amundsen
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Cruise Ship: Roald Amundsen
Cost: $220,000,000
Tonnage: 20,000
Capacity: 530
Yard: Kleven
Delivery: Spring
Year: 2019
Hondius
Cruise Line: Oceanwide
Cruise Ship: Hondius
Cost: $85,000,000
Tonnage: 6,300
Capacity: 196
Yard: Brodosplit
Delivery: May
Year: 2019
Le Dumont-d’Urville
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Dumont-d’Urville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: June
Year: 2019
Eclipse
Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: August
Year: 2019
Greg Mortimer
Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Greg Mortimer
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 160
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: August
Year: 2019
Hanseatic Inspiration
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: October
Year: 2019
Magellan Explorer
Cruise Line: Antarctica21
Cruise Ship: Magellan Explorer
Cost: $50,000,000
Tonnage: 4,900
Capacity: 100
Yard: ASENAV
Delivery: Q4
Year: 2019
Endeavor
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Endeavor
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: Q1
Year: 2020
Fridtjof Nansen
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Cruise Ship: Fridtjof Nansen
Cost: $220,000,000
Tonnage: 20,000
Capacity: 530
Yard: Kleven
Delivery: March
Year: 2020
Silver Origin
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Origin
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,739
Capacity: 100
Yard: De Hoop
Delivery: March
Year: 2020
National Geographic Endurance
Cruise Line: Lindblad
Cruise Ship: National Geographic Endurance
Cost: $135,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: April
Year: 2020
World Navigator
Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: World Navigator
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2020
Le Bellot
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bellot
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: April
Year: 2020
Le Jacques Cartier
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Jacques Cartier
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: July
Year: 2020
Eclipse II
Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse II
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2020
Ocean Victory
Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Victory
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 186
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: September
Year: 2020
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Quark
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $150,000,000
Tonnage: 13,000
Capacity: 200
Yard: Brodosplit
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2020
Geographer
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Cruise Ship: Geographer
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,500
Capacity: 120
Yard: VARD
Delivery: December
Year: 2020
Ocean Explorer
Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Explorer
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 140
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: February
Year: 2021
Hanseatic Spirit
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $220,000,000
Tonnage: 20,000
Capacity: 530
Yard: Kleven
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021
World Navigator
Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: World Navigator
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021
Le Commandant Charcot
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Cost: $324,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 270
Yard: VARD
Delivery: May
Year: 2021
Venture
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Venture
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti
Delivery: June
Year: 2021
Innovation
Cruise Line: SeaDream
Cruise Ship: Innovation
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: 15,600
Capacity: 220
Yard: Damen
Delivery: September
Year: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 186
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: September
Year: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Lindblad
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $150,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: Q3
Year: 2021
Janssonius
Cruise Line: Oceanwide
Cruise Ship: Janssonius
Cost: $85,000,000
Tonnage: 6,300
Capacity: 196
Yard: Brodosplit
Delivery: October
Year: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q1
Year: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2022
Ocean Odyssey
Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Odyssey
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 140
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: March
Year: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti
Delivery: May
Year: 2022
Ocean Discoverer
Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Discoverer
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 186
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: September
Year: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q4
Year: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2023