A Look at the Future Expedition Cruise Fleet

Le Bougainville

With over 40 new expedition ships on the orderbook, the booming expedition cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2019 and 2023, according to the 2019 Expedition Market Report produced by Cruise Industry News.

The fleet ranges in shape and size, from the 100-guest Magellan Explorer from Antarctica21, operating Antarctica fly-cruises, to Hurtigruten's 530-guest Roald Amundsen, with a worldwide deployment profile.

The Coming Expedition Fleet:

Adventurer

Coral Adventurer

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Cruise Ship: Adventurer
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,500
Capacity: 120
Yard: VARD
Delivery: March
Year: 2019

Le Bougainville

Ponant Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bougainville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: April
Year: 2019

World Explorer

Mystic Newbuild

Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: World Explorer
Cost: $85,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: April
Year: 2019

Hanseatic Nature

Hapag-Lloyd Newbuild

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: April
Year: 2019

Flora

Celebrity Flora

Cruise Line: Celebrity
Cruise Ship: Flora
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,739
Capacity: 100
Yard: De Hoop
Delivery: May
Year: 2019

Roald Amundsen

Hurtigruten Newbuild

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Cruise Ship: Roald Amundsen
Cost: $220,000,000
Tonnage: 20,000
Capacity: 530
Yard: Kleven
Delivery: Spring
Year: 2019

Hondius

Hondius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide
Cruise Ship: Hondius
Cost: $85,000,000
Tonnage: 6,300
Capacity: 196
Yard: Brodosplit
Delivery: May
Year: 2019

Le Dumont-d’Urville

Ponant Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Dumont-d’Urville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: June
Year: 2019

Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: August
Year: 2019

Greg Mortimer

Greg Mortimer

Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Greg Mortimer
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 160
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: August
Year: 2019

Hanseatic Inspiration

Hapag-Lloyd Newbuild

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: October
Year: 2019

Magellan Explorer

Magellan Explorer

Cruise Line: Antarctica21
Cruise Ship: Magellan Explorer
Cost: $50,000,000
Tonnage: 4,900
Capacity: 100
Yard: ASENAV
Delivery: Q4
Year: 2019

Endeavor

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Endeavor
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: Q1
Year: 2020

Fridtjof Nansen

Hurtigruten Newbuild

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Cruise Ship: Fridtjof Nansen
Cost: $220,000,000
Tonnage: 20,000
Capacity: 530
Yard: Kleven
Delivery: March
Year: 2020

Silver Origin

Silver Origin

Cruise Line: Silversea 
Cruise Ship: Silver Origin 
Cost: $75,000,000 
Tonnage: 5,739 
Capacity: 100 
Yard: De Hoop 
Delivery: March 
Year: 2020

National Geographic Endurance

Lindblad Newbuild

Cruise Line: Lindblad
Cruise Ship: National Geographic Endurance
Cost: $135,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: April
Year: 2020

World Navigator

Mystic Newbuild

Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: World Navigator
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2020

Le Bellot

Ponant Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bellot
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: April
Year: 2020

Le Jacques Cartier

Ponant Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Jacques Cartier
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: July
Year: 2020

Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse II
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2020

Ocean Victory

Greg Mortimer

Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Victory
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 186
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: September
Year: 2020

Unnamed

Quark Newbuild

Cruise Line: Quark
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $150,000,000
Tonnage: 13,000
Capacity: 200
Yard: Brodosplit
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2020

Geographer

Coral Adventurer

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Cruise Ship: Geographer 
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,500
Capacity: 120
Yard: VARD
Delivery: December 
Year: 2020

Ocean Explorer

Vantage Newbuild

Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Explorer
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 140
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: February
Year: 2021

Hanseatic Spirit

Hapag-Lloyd Newbuild

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021

Unnamed

Hurtigruten Newbuild

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $220,000,000
Tonnage: 20,000
Capacity: 530
Yard: Kleven
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021

Unnamed

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021

World Navigator

Mystic Newbuild

Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: World Navigator
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2021

Le Commandant Charcot

Ponant Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Cost: $324,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 270
Yard: VARD
Delivery: May
Year: 2021

Venture

Seabourn Newbuild

Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Venture
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti
Delivery: June
Year: 2021

Innovation

SeaDream Innovation

Cruise Line: SeaDream
Cruise Ship: Innovation
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: 15,600
Capacity: 220
Yard: Damen
Delivery: September
Year: 2021

Unnamed

Greg Mortimer

Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 186
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: September
Year: 2021

Unnamed

Lindblad Newbuild

Cruise Line: Lindblad
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $150,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: Q3
Year: 2021

Janssonius

Hondius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide
Cruise Ship: Janssonius
Cost: $85,000,000
Tonnage: 6,300
Capacity: 196
Yard: Brodosplit
Delivery: October
Year: 2021

Unnamed

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2021

Unnamed

Mystic Newbuild

Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q1
Year: 2022

Unnamed

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: Q2
Year: 2022

Ocean Odyssey

Vantage Newbuild

Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Odyssey
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 140
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: March
Year: 2022

Unnamed

Seabourn Newbuild

Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti  
Delivery: May
Year: 2022

Ocean Discoverer

Greg Mortimer

Cruise Line: SunStone
Cruise Ship: Ocean Discoverer
Cost: $65,000,000
Tonnage: 8,000
Capacity: 186
Yard: CMIH
Delivery: September
Year: 2022

Unnamed

Mystic Newbuild

Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: Q4
Year: 2022

Unnamed

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2022

Unnamed

Mystic Newbuild

Cruise Line: Mystic
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: TBA
Year: 2023

