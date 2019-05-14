New Cruise Expedition Market Report Released

The 2019 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, offering a full analysis of the expanding expedition cruise segment.

The third edition of the Expedition Market Report has been expanded to 196 pages, and is available in PDF format, offering a deep-dive into the complete expedition cruise business.

Cruise Industry News has talked to all the players, including 39 different expedition operators, about their strategies, market differentiation, capacity growth, new ships and the challenges they are anticipating as the market is set to double in size by 2022.

In addition is capacity growth data from 2018 through 2027, including the impact of a class of 43 new expedition ships.

The report also takes a look at marine and hotel operations, travel agent trends, challenges in shipbuilding, regulatory issues, destinations, and sourcing potential both in China and in more mature markets.

Forty-one new expedition ships will be delivered between now and 2023.

