TUI Cruises Featuring Tattoo Parlor Aboard the Mein Schiff 2

Tattoo Studio Aboard Mein Schiff 2

TUI Cruises is featuring tattoo artist Chris Krafft and colleagues from B. Liberty Tattoo in Hamburg aboard Mein Schiff 2 throughout May.

TUI said that maritime symbols, such as anchors and compasses were popular, but also are so-called cover ups, where old tattoos are replaced with new ones.

"Tattooing aboard a cruise ship is a very special challenge," commented Krafft in a prepared statement. "If it rocks, a steady hand is a must. And in case of doubt, I take a break. A tattoo is memory for life.”

After a test phase on Mein Schiff 2, TUI will decide whether to introduce the tattoo parlor across the fleet.

"The likelihood is high," said Sven Irmer, product development manager. "The parlor is fully booked every day; the response has been overwhelming."

The cost of a tattoo is calculated according to the effort and starts at 100 euros.

