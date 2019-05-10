Spectrum of the Seas Arrives in Port Mumbai

Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas has arrived in Asia, with her first call at Mumbai on May 19 as part of a 14-night sailing from Dubai to Singapore.

Next up is a call to Cochin on May 11.

The 16-deck, 168,666-ton ship is the largest ever to call in India.

To celebrate the maiden call, plaque exchanges were conducted between Spectrum of the Seas’ Captain Charles Teige and tourism ministry and port officials namely Honourable Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman of Mumbai Port and Keki Master, Senior Vice President of JM Baxi.

Commenting on the arrival of Spectrum of the Seas to Mumbai Port, Varun Chadha, CEO, Tirun said, “We are very excited that Spectrum of the Seas will be calling on India. She will be the largest and most innovative yet to touch Indian shores, and give some of our guests a sampler of the Royal Caribbean experience. Her deployment in Singapore in May and then in Shanghai June onwards will give Indians access to the best of cruising while visiting exciting destinations in Thailand, Malaysia and Japan.”