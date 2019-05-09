Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Ross Welham Appointed COO at Trimline

Ross Welham

Trimline’s Chairman Gary Oliver today announced that Ross Welham has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at the global marine interior refurbishment company, according to a press release.

In this new role, Welham will oversee commercial, project management, supply chain, logistics, production and design departments to ensure key business objectives are achieved, the company said.

Welham has held a number of key roles throughout the business and joined the Senior Management Team as Commercial Director two years ago.

Trimline Chairman Gary Oliver said: “We are delighted to appoint Ross as our Chief Operating Officer. During his time working at Trimline, Ross has proved himself to be a very competent director with huge experience across many areas of the business. We will be supporting Ross in any way we can to help him achieve our business objectives.”

