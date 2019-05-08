Coral Expeditions Establishes UK Sales Office

Coral Expeditions has expanded its international distribution team with the establishment of a UK sales office in London and by appointing Amy Sharpe as its UK Sales Manager commencing in May 2019.

Following the successful launch of its fourth vessel, the Coral Adventurer, the opening of a permanent UK sales office for Coral Expeditions in the UK reflects the strong demand for expedition cruising product out of the UK and European source markets.

Sharpe will work closely with Elizabeth Webb, International Sales Manager, who will lead ongoing expansion into global markets for the brand as it expands its expedition fleet and sailing schedule, the company said.

International initiatives will be focused on trade partners who are active in the expedition cruise sector, as well as building consumer awareness of Coral Expeditions’ unique Australian small ship expedition product.

“Over the past 18 months, Coral Expeditions has experienced exponential growth with over $25 million in forward bookings for the new Coral Adventurer and a range of new partnership initiatives,” said Webb. “We have identified the UK as a key international market for FIT, group and charter expeditions and we are thrilled to have Amy on the ground to lead our sales efforts”. “The UK market understands expedition cruising and is well suited to our Australian style of hospitality with the market currently representing a significant proportion of our overall business”

Having spent the past eight years working in the expedition cruising sector in the UK, Sharpe has gained a wealth of experience and is a travel industry stalwart. Over this time, she has seen the rapid growth in demand for small ships and niche cruise products.

“I am delighted to have joined the Coral Expeditions team to lead the future growth the UK market,” added Sharpe. “Having recently been onboard the brand-new Coral Adventurer, I know that this is a product that discerning travellers will love due to its expedition capabilities and onboard comfort. It is quite unlike any other products in the market.”