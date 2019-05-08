MSC Expands Ramón Freixa Deal With Two New Restaurants

MSC Cruises announced a further extension of its partnership with two Michelin-starred Spanish chef Ramón Freixa with the opening of an additional two HOLA! Tapas Bar restaurants onboard MSC Meraviglia from May and MSC Grandiosa when the new ship launches later this year, the company said, in a statement.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises commented: “We have a number of criteria for finding the right chefs to partner with. Firstly, we look for a chef that brings industry-leading expertise in their respective cuisines and will offer something outstanding for our guests to enhance their dining experience on board our ships. Secondly, we aim to work with chefs that share the same values as us. Ramón not only embodies excellence in Spanish gastronomy with an innovative and modern style, but he also shares with us a passion for Mediterranean cuisine. It is a true collaboration with Ramón and we are delighted to be continuing to develop this successful partnership so that more guests can experience his vision.”

Freixa is part of an impressive line-up of international chefs that MSC has partnered with that includes renowned German chef Harald Wohlfahrt who held a three Michelin Star rating for 25 years in a row, two Michelin starred chef Raymond Blanc, innovative pan-Asian chef Roy Yamaguchi, award-winning pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury and acclaimed Chinese chef Jereme Leung.

Freixa commented: “I am very happy to extend the HOLA! Tapas Bar concept to two more ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet, allowing guests from all over the world to enjoy a true taste of Spain through appetizing tapas in our cheerful bar atmosphere - it is a wonderful way to celebrate the Mediterranean style of life."

Freixa has also contributed to the entire fleet, including creating his own Elegant Dinner dish in the main restaurants and by offering exclusive tapas items and a signature dish for MSC Yacht Club guests across the fleet;.

His first restaurant at sea, Ocean Cay by Ramón Freixa, which opened onboard MSC Seaview in 2018, offering guests fish and shellfish.

And now his exclusive HOLA! Tapas Bar concept, which opened with the launch of MSC Bellissima earlier this year and will now be available on MSC Meraviglia and MSC Grandiosa.

The concept has been designed to offer a social and warm dining experience where guests can enjoy a range of traditional and modern shared plates and small bites inspired by some of Spain’s most popular dishes, MSC said, in a statement.

Ramón Freixa’s HOLA! Tapas will arrive in North America along with MSC Meraviglia for the first time this October when the ship arrives for a short shoulder season program out of New York before moving to Miami for the winter cruise season.