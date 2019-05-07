Enchantment of the Seas Sails on First Cruise from Galveston

Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas began its homeport seasonal sailing itinerary from the Port of Galveston with a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise on Monday, May 6, according to a press release.

“We are excited to welcome yet another Royal Caribbean ship, Enchantment of the Seas to its new seasonal homeport in Galveston. Short cruising is in demand, the market is growing so it’s great that Royal Caribbean is expanding their shorter cruise program from Galveston by bringing newer and larger ships to accommodate the growth in the short cruise market, ” said Rodger Rees, CEO, and Port Director. “Giving cruise passengers various sailing options is one of the reasons that this port has climbed the ranks to become the four busiest cruise port in the nation.”

The Enchantment of the Seas joins the largest cruise ship to sail from the State of Texas, Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas,

Royal Caribbean International has scheduled 50 four- and five-day cruises and one seven-day cruise from Galveston during the 2019 cruise season.

These new cruises will result in an estimated additional 122,400 passengers leaving on cruises from Galveston, the port said.

Next year, the Adventure of the Seas will call Texas home for the first time, becoming the first Voyager class ship and the largest Royal Caribbean ship sailing short voyages from Galveston.