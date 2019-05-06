Three Bidders Emerge for Seattle's New Cruise Facility at Terminal 46

The Port of Seattle announced the shortlisted firms to proceed in the process towards selecting a partner in the development and operation of a new cruise facility at the north end of Terminal 46, according to a press release.

“We are delighted about the prospect of partnering with each of these highly qualified teams,” said Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Managing Director of the Port’s Maritime Division and leader of the selection team. “Each group showed exciting and innovative ideas in how we can work together to deliver a new cruise terminal that will provide an incredible experience for passengers while benefiting the surrounding community.”

The teams are:

• Cruise Industry Leaders Group, a partnership between Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd., MSC Cruises S.A., Carnival Corporation and SSA Marine, Inc., a subsidiary of Carrix, Inc.

• Global Ports Holding Plc and Civil & Building North America, Inc.

• Ports America, teaming with Jacobs Engineering Group

The three teams responded to the Port’s Request for Qualifications issued in March and will now be invited to respond to a Request for Proposals, expected to be released in June.

The Port is targeting delivery of the new cruise terminal for the 2022 cruise season.