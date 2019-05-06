Royal Caribbean Opens Perfect Day At CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International's Perfect Day at CocoCay is now open.

"Royal Caribbean is the proven leader when it comes to pushing the envelope in cruise ship design and the experiences offered at sea," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "With Perfect Day at CocoCay, we are so proud to bring our 50-year legacy of innovation ashore to transform an incredible island that now completely revolutionizes private destinations in the vacation industry. It is exciting to see what we have dreamed up finally come to life; our guests truly are in for an experience unlike any other."

The new attraction represents a $250 million transformation of the line's private island in The Bahamas, including new waterslides, a hot-air balloon and the Caribbean's largest wave pool.

Read the official announcement here.