Royal Caribbean Marks Construction Milestone for Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

A key milestone was marked as the first block for the keel of the new Odyssey of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International was put into place at Meyer Werft.

The ship will debut in the North American market in fall of 2020. 

The keel laying marks an important milestone in the development of Odyssey of the Seas, as it signifies the beginning of the ship’s physical construction.

During the ceremony, a 79-ton block was lifted into the building dock with an 800-ton crane

Newly minted coins were placed under the keel, which then stays in place until the end of construction, according to a statement. Once the ship is nearing completion, the coins are retrieved and presented to the ship’s Captain and crew, to be placed onboard the ship.

According to maritime tradition, the coins are said to bring luck to the ship during its construction and then to its Captain and crew when she is at sea.

Odyssey of the Seas’ deployment and itineraries will be revealed later this year, the company said.

