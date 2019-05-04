AIDAstella Calls in Gibraltar

The AIDAstella made her inaugural call to Gibraltar on Friday, April 26, according to a statement.

Minister for Tourism Gilbert Licudi QC said: “The call by the first AIDA cruise ship is significant and shows that Gibraltar continues to be an important port of call for cruise ships in the Mediterranean.”

As with other inaugurals, there was an exchange of plaques onboard the ship between the Captain and representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the Port Authority and local shipping agents Lucas Imossi.