New Clean Seas Guidelines For Visitors to the Arctic

New guidelines have been released outlining the necessity of reducing plastic waste on cruise ships and bringing responsible travel to the forefront for Arctic cruise passengers, according to a statement from the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO), which said it is working with cruise operators to tackle plastic waste onboard ships as well as at the remote Arctic locations they visit.

“Our members are working to broadly reduce plastic consumption on ships. These guidelines are a way of inviting guests on AECO member vessels to take part in cutting back on plastic. Often from being exposed to Arctic nature, guests are already very aware of such matters and very receptive when it comes to making more sustainable choices when they return home," said Frigg Jørgensen, Executive Director, AECO.

The new Clean Seas Guidelines aims to provide visitors to the Arctic with information on responsible solutions to reducing their waste and plastic footprint.

The guidelines suggest passengers prepare before the trip to ensure that they bring reusable items.

During the trip important measures such as avoiding disposable items and responsibly disposing of waste are recommended and guests are encouraged to continue the effort once home by following the principles Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

The new guidelines are part of AECO’s Clean Seas Project that aim at cutting back on single-use plastic on Arctic expedition cruise vessels as well as enhancing passenger involvement in beach clean ups and educating passengers, staff and crew in plastic reduction measures.