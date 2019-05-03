Holland America Line Launches App Fleetwide

Book Shore Excursions

Holland America Line is expanding the functionality of its browser-based Navigator tool into a free app for mobile phones and tablets that can be used onboard. iPhone and Android users can download the Navigator app from the iTunes App and Google Play.

Navigator lets guests plan daily activities, explore, book shore excursions, view restaurant menus, make reservations, view spa treatments, check their account statement, and more. The line expects the chat function, enabling guests to communicate for free while on board, to be the most popular feature.

“The Navigator app makes it easy for our guests to personalize their cruise experience from anywhere on the ship — whether they want to make a reservation at a specialty restaurant, see what the evening entertainment is or create a daily schedule with reminder notifications,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “The most exciting function of Navigator is that it allows our guests to chat with each other for free, which makes it easy to stay connected and make plans with fellow travelers throughout the cruise.”

With Navigator, guests also are able to select and save activities to personalize their daily schedule. Those activities appear alongside booked dining reservations and shore excursions, keeping everything easily accessible in one place. Notifications can be set up to send reminders and alerts for reservations, messages and more.

Guests who forget to download the Navigator app prior to embarking can download it once on board free of charge without using internet minutes.

In the coming months, Holland America Line will extend the app offerings for both mobile phones and tablets — currently only available to use during a guest’s cruise — to offer pre-voyage access so guests can review available services and check out the interactive fleet map at any time before boarding the ship.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 261,908 Berths | $68 Billion | View

SAT19

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Charleston
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report