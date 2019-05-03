Holland America Line Launches App Fleetwide

Holland America Line is expanding the functionality of its browser-based Navigator tool into a free app for mobile phones and tablets that can be used onboard. iPhone and Android users can download the Navigator app from the iTunes App and Google Play.

Navigator lets guests plan daily activities, explore, book shore excursions, view restaurant menus, make reservations, view spa treatments, check their account statement, and more. The line expects the chat function, enabling guests to communicate for free while on board, to be the most popular feature.

“The Navigator app makes it easy for our guests to personalize their cruise experience from anywhere on the ship — whether they want to make a reservation at a specialty restaurant, see what the evening entertainment is or create a daily schedule with reminder notifications,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “The most exciting function of Navigator is that it allows our guests to chat with each other for free, which makes it easy to stay connected and make plans with fellow travelers throughout the cruise.”

With Navigator, guests also are able to select and save activities to personalize their daily schedule. Those activities appear alongside booked dining reservations and shore excursions, keeping everything easily accessible in one place. Notifications can be set up to send reminders and alerts for reservations, messages and more.

Guests who forget to download the Navigator app prior to embarking can download it once on board free of charge without using internet minutes.

In the coming months, Holland America Line will extend the app offerings for both mobile phones and tablets — currently only available to use during a guest’s cruise — to offer pre-voyage access so guests can review available services and check out the interactive fleet map at any time before boarding the ship.