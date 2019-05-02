Princess Announces Caribbean and Panama Canal 2020-2021 Programs

Princess Cruises has announced its Caribbean and Panama Canal programs for the 2020-2021 season.

The 127 cruises with five ships on 15 unique itineraries will range from four to 20 days, visiting to 24 destinations in 20 Caribbean countries.

"Our 2020-21 Caribbean cruise season offers both the best experiences ashore and onboard," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "With four ships, including our newest Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess, offering our highly-desired Princess MedallionClass experience, guests will find an enhanced level of service and ease onboard. This, combined with the sun-drenched beaches and diverse cultures of the Caribbean, offers our guests various itinerary options to experience this popular destination."

Caribbean

The Enchanted Princess makes her North American debut in Ft. Lauderdale on November 21, 2020. She sails 21 alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises through April 10. The Sky Princess, launching in October 2019, will sail a 10-day Southern Caribbean itinerary that can be combined for a 20-day Caribbean Explorer cruise.

Canal

In the 2020-2021 season, five ships will sail the Panama Canal, with 30 departures and nine unique itineraries from Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, or Atlantic and Pacific Oceans transits.

Voyages range from 10 to 21 days, visiting a total of 23 destinations in 11 countries. New for this season, two 15-day ocean-to-ocean voyages are offered sailing between Ft. Lauderdale and the new homeport of San Diego.

"We take more guests through the Panama Canal each year than any other cruise line and we're also the only line to offer a full season of voyages from fall through spring, which is the best time to experience this tropical climate," Swartz said. "Our upcoming 2020-2021 season offers many options for our guests to experience this bucket-list destination – a place best seen from a cruise ship."